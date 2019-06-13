Dubai: Heatstroke took one life here, said reports. According to Al Rai daily, the man had died by the time police and ambulance could reach him. Forensic reports pinned the blame on overexposure to the sun.

Past Saturday, Kuwait was the hottest place in the world with its temperature at 52.2 degrees Celsius in the shadows and 63 degrees Celsius under direct sunlight.In Saudi Arabia, the mercury rose to 55 degrees Celsius in Al Majmaah at noon.

The heatwave is already taking its toll while it officially kicks off on June 21. Arabia Weather website said the heatwave has also struck Qatar, Bahrain and the UAE, with the heat being accompanied by a high humidity rate.

Meteorologists in Kuwait have predicted a volatile summer this year, noting that temperatures could reach 68 degrees under the sun next month.

In Iraq, the southern province of Maysan recorded a 55.6 degrees Celsius. The National Centre of Meteorology said the weather is forecast to be fair in general, but the department warned it will be partly cloudy and hazy at times. The coastal areas in the UAE will experience humidity, especially during early morning and towards the night.