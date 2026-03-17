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UAE shuts airspace after intercepting Iranian missiles and drones, Dubai airport operations disrupted amid escalating Middle East conflict

UAE shuts airspace after intercepting Iranian missiles and drones, Dubai airport operations disrupted amid escalating Middle East conflict

The UAE closed its airspace temporarily after Iran launched missiles and drones that were intercepted by air defence systems in the country during heightened tensions in the Middle East.

UAE Airspace Closed After Iranian Attacks (AI Generated Image)

The UAE closed its airspace for some time after Iran fired missiles and drones toward the country, an escalation in conflict that saw tensions soar across the Middle East overnight. Air defense systems were launched at Iranian drones and missiles overnight after Tehran announced an escalation of attacks against the UAE. The continuing attacks are part of a widening conflict between Iran, Israel and the US.

UAE Airspace Closed After Iranian Attacks

UAE authorities confirmed that air defenses launched overnight intercepted drones and missiles coming from Iran. Air traffic came to a halt after the country closed its airspace.

Authorities in Dubai confirm that the sounds heard in various areas of the city are the result of successful interceptions. — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 16, 2026

Also read: Dubai-bound Emirates flight returns to India following ‘security incident’, 19 Indian arrested in UAE

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Iranian Drones and Missiles Fired at UAE

Iranian forces fired multiple drones and missiles at the United Arab Emirates overnight as part of an escalation in the ongoing Persian Gulf conflict. Multiple Persian Gulf countries scrambled air defenses and closed sections of their airspace over the weekend.

State officials announced that the defense ministry had detected multiple Iranian missiles and drones approaching the country. Air defenses were able to intercept many of the projectiles before they reached their targets.Iran launched at least six missiles and over 20 drones at the United Arab Emirates overnight. Most were intercepted by UAE air defenses.

Dubai Airport Closed After Drone Incident

Fire broke out at Dubai International Airport over the weekend after officials say a drone caused a fire near a fuel tank at the airport. Airport officials closed down Dubai International Airport for several hours while firefighters contained the fire. Dubai International Airport is one of the world’s busiest airports by passenger traffic. Many airlines across the world were affected by the temporary shutdown. Multiple airlines have canceled or delayed flights to and from Dubai and the UAE over the weekend.

Iran Conflicts With Israel and the United States Spread

Iran’s latest attacks are part of a spreading conflict with Israel and the United States. Last week, Israel and the US announced strikes on Iranian military installations after Iran had threatened retribution for help Israel gave Ukraine.

Iranian officials announced strikes against Israeli-associated facilities in the Persian Gulf over the weekend in revenge. Several Gulf nations including Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait confirmed Iranian attacks over the weekend.

More violence could be on the way as Iranian officials pledge further attacks against Israel and US allies in the region.

Casualties in the UAE

The escalating violence in the Persian Gulf has caused numerous casualties in the UAE. Officials announced at least two civilians were killed in the Emirates after being hit by debris from an intercepted missile.

Airports, oil production facilities, and military bases have been warned to brace for future attacks as Persian Gulf tensions continue to escalate.

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