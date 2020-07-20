New Delhi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday successfully launched its first mission to Mars, in what is also the first-ever mission to the Red Planet by a country from the Arab world. The spacecraft, named as ‘Amal’ or ‘Hope’, aims at studying the weather on Mars, where it is expected to land seven months from now, in February 2021. Also Read - NASA's Next Mars Rover 'Perseverance' Attached to Atlas V Rocket Before July 30 Launch

“UAE launches its first mission to Mars, the ‘Hope Mars Mission’ from Japan’s Tanegashima Space Center”, the UAE Space Agency said in a statement.

‘Hope’ took off on top of a Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ H-IIA Rocket at 6:58 AM local time. Later, in a statement, Mitsubishi said that the spacecraft had separated from the rocket and was now on its solo journey.

Earlier, stormy weather had led to the launch being delayed for five days.

Notably, the UAE government had conceived the mission in 2014 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the country’s founding in December 2021. It is also the first of three Mars missions which were likely to be launched in the next one month.

The UAE will likely be followed by China, which is hoping to launch a Martian orbiter, a lander, and a rover to the Red Planet by around July 23. After that, the US’ NASA will launch its Perseverance rover, which will look for signs of past life and dig up samples that will potentially be returned to Earth in the next decade for study.