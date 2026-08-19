UAE takes tough action against Iran, suspends all trade and financial dealings after accusing it of missile threat
UAE takes tough action against Iran, suspends all trade and financial dealings after accusing it of missile threat
Al Hameli said all trade and financial dealings with Iran had been suspended until further notice. At the same time, she said the UAE still supported dialogue, cooperation and regional integration to help maintain peace and stability.
The United Arab Emirates has stopped all trade, business dealings and financial transactions with Iran amid growing tensions in the region. The decision will remain in effect until further notice. Foreign Ministry communications director Afra Al Hameli said the move was taken over concerns about regional tensions and possible threats to security in the region and beyond. She also rejected claims about the current state of economic relations between the UAE and Iran.
The announcement came soon after the UAE accused Iran of launching two ballistic missiles towards the Gulf. The UAE later said the missiles were aimed at “maritime navigation”.
Al Hameli said all trade and financial dealings with Iran had been suspended until further notice. At the same time, she said the UAE still supported dialogue, cooperation and regional integration to help maintain peace and stability.
The UAE also said it would continue working to protect the global financial system and follow international law and accepted international standards.
Two ballistic missiles launched from Iran
Earlier, the UAE Defence Ministry said its air defence systems had detected two ballistic missiles launched from Iran. According to the ministry, one missile fell outside the UAE’s territorial waters, while the second came down inside them.
The ministry later said an assessment found that both missiles were aimed at maritime navigation and eventually fell into the sea.
Iran had not immediately responded to the UAE’s claims. However, Tehran has said the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until it reaches a peace deal with the United States. The waterway is a major shipping route for vessels travelling from UAE ports and other parts of the Gulf.
The latest incident has further increased tensions between the UAE and Iran. After the Middle East conflict began on February 28, the UAE said it had faced nearly 3,000 Iranian missiles and drones, the highest number reported by any country in the region.
The UAE later said it had not faced further attacks after a memorandum of understanding took effect in June. That arrangement has now expired, while other Gulf countries have continued to report attacks.