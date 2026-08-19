UAE takes tough action against Iran, suspends all trade and financial dealings after accusing it of missile threat

Al Hameli said all trade and financial dealings with Iran had been suspended until further notice. At the same time, she said the UAE still supported dialogue, cooperation and regional integration to help maintain peace and stability.

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UAE takes tough action against Iran, suspends all trade and financial dealings after accusing it of missile threat

The United Arab Emirates has stopped all trade, business dealings and financial transactions with Iran amid growing tensions in the region. The decision will remain in effect until further notice. Foreign Ministry communications director Afra Al Hameli said the move was taken over concerns about regional tensions and possible threats to security in the region and beyond. She also rejected claims about the current state of economic relations between the UAE and Iran.

The announcement came soon after the UAE accused Iran of launching two ballistic missiles towards the Gulf. The UAE later said the missiles were aimed at “maritime navigation”.

UAE Takes Action Amid Rising Tensions

Al Hameli said all trade and financial dealings with Iran had been suspended until further notice. At the same time, she said the UAE still supported dialogue, cooperation and regional integration to help maintain peace and stability.

The UAE also said it would continue working to protect the global financial system and follow international law and accepted international standards.

Two ballistic missiles launched from Iran