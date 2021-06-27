New Delhi: The Federal Aviation Authority on Sunday announced that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will continue to ban entry from India and 13 other countries. According to a Reuters reports, the Cargo flights, business, and charter flights will be exempted from this ban. Also Read - T20 World Cup to be Shifted to UAE: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, Final Call to be Taken Soon

The UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority on Sunday said flights from India, Pakistan, Liberia, Namibia, Sierra Leone, Democratic Republic Of Congo, Uganda, Zambia, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Nigeria, and South Africa will remain suspended due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM).

To recall, the UAE's National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) authority had suspended all flights from India on April 24 when the country was reeling under a severe second wave of coronavirus pandemic. However, UAE citizens and diplomats were exempted from the ban.

UAE consists of seven emirates that have been setting their individual travel policies since the pandemic started. Dubai is scheduled to reopen its borders to foreign visitors from July, while Abu Dhabi requires arrivals from most countries to quarantine.

Dubai had said on June 19 that an entry ban on those who in the past 14 days had visited India, Nigeria and South Africa would ease from June 23.

Under the changes, entry would be permitted to UAE residents in India who were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, anyone in South Africa who was fully vaccinated and those in Nigeria who had tested negative for coronavirus in the past 48 hours, according to a Reuters report.

A GCAA representative on Sunday said those travelling from India were still banned from entering the UAE but deferred further comment to the Dubai government. Dubai’s media office did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.