New Delhi: United Arab Emirates (UAE), one of the most popular tourist and travel destinations for Indians owing to its world class city Dubai, is soon going to launch five-year multiple-entry visas. The move is expected to attract more Indians to the gulf nation and to Dubai.

An official of the Dubai Economy and Tourism told IANS, "About 8.5 lakh (0.85 million) Indians have visited Dubai during the first half of the current year. During the first half of 2022, about 70 lakh (seven million) people have visited Dubai, and they included about 8.5 lakh Indians,"

"The average stay for Indians in Dubai would be about three or four nights," said Bader Ali Habib, Head of Region – South Asia, International Operations. Habib also said that UAE will soon start issuing five year multiple entry visas. The move is expected to attract Indians to make more trips to Dubai.

At present, for Indians flying to Dubai, there is the option of a 30-90-day visa, which when applied through authorised agents, gets processed within 72 hours of applying. There is still no provision for e-visas to Dubai.

Habib also said the number of hotel rooms in Dubai is set to increase to about 1.5 lakh soon from the present about 1.4 lakh. And one more luxury hotel ‘Atlantis The Royal’ is expected to open its doors for guests during the fourth quarter of 2022.

These two new developments are bound to increase the number of Indian tourists to the gulf country. Also, Emirates airlines will soon start its new Airbus A380 service from Bengaluru to Dubai on October 30. The new service is expected to increase the number of business and leisure flyers to Dubai.

Apart from being a city of sky scrapers, Dubai is also one of the best shopping destinations in the world. Everything from top branded items, traditional carpets, pashminas, spices, gold, Dubai has something for everyone. Another reason to head to Dubai this year is the FIFA World Cup, which will be held in the month of November in Qatar. Dubai is just a seven-hour drive from Qatar and you can watch the FIFA World Cup.