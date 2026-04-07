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UAE will become part of akhand Bharat: Pakistan humiliates UAE when it asked for loan, says half of population is Indian

‘UAE will become part of akhand Bharat’: Pakistan humiliates UAE when it asked for loan, says half of population is Indian

A Pakistani senator has threatened the United Arab Emirates with India. Speaking on a news program, the senator stated that the UAE could eventually become part of a united India. He also mentioned the Indian population living in the UAE.

'UAE will become part of undivided India': Pakistan humiliates UAE when it asked for loan, says half of population is...

As soon as the United Arab Emirates demanded the return of its loan from Pakistan, Pakistani leaders began openly spewing venom against the UAE. A Pakistani senator mocked the UAE, calling it a poor country in need of money. Senator Mushahid Hussain called the Pakistani government’s decision to repay the UAE loan a correct step. He also said that Abu Dhabi was threatened by New Delhi and threatened that the UAE could become part of a akhand India.

When asked during a program on the Pakistani TV channel Duniya News, Senator Mushahid Hussain said, “I am very happy that the Pakistani government has decided to repay the UAE loan.” Taking a dig at the UAE, Hussain said, “Our brothers in the UAE are in dire need of money, so returning the money to them is absolutely right.” Furthermore, he called Pakistan the UAE’s elder brother.

Pakistani senator counts favors to UAE

Pakistan sat on UAE debt for years, but far from acknowledging the favor, the Pakistani senator instead imposed a debt on the UAE. Senator Mushahid Hussain said, “We have always helped the UAE. Pakistan played a role in building that country. We played a role in training their army.”

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Mushahid Hussain’s irritation was evident in his statement, when he mentioned the UAE’s donation to US President Trump. Hussain said, “The UAE has given Trump $1.5 trillion. They are embroiled in wars in Yemen and Sudan. In such a situation, it is our duty to help them.”

‘UAE will become akhand India’

Hussain then attempted to drive a wedge between the UAE and India. He threatened Abu Dhabi with the idea of ​​a akhand India, which could include the UAE. Hussain stated that half of the UAE’s population is already from India. India’s vision of a united India could include not only Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, but also the Gulf countries.

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