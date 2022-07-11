San Francisco/New Delhi: The Uber ride-sharing service lobbied political leaders to relax labour and taxi laws as it aggressively pushed into markets around the world, according to a report published in the British newspaper The Guardian. The data from the Uber Files – the emails and internal documents were obtained by the Guardian and shared with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, a nonprofit network of investigative reporters. The ICIJ scoured internal company texts, emails, invoices and other documents. Those documents were first leaked to the British newspaper The Guardian, which shared them with the consortium.Also Read - Won't Make Excuses, Judge us by What we've Done Over Last 5 Years: Uber on Charges of Flouting Laws | Full Statement

Founded in 2009, Uber sought to skirt taxi regulations and offer inexpensive transport via a ride-sharing app. The consortium’s so-called “Uber Files” reveal the extraordinary lengths that the company undertook to establish itself in nearly 30 countries. Lobbyists pressed government officials to drop their investigations, rewrite labor and taxi laws and relax background checks on drivers. Also Read - Is Uber Planning to Exit Indian Market? Here's What Company Said

Illegal Use of Technology

The investigation also found that Uber used “stealth technology” to fend off government investigations. The company, for example, used a “kill switch” that cut access to Uber servers and blocked authorities from grabbing evidence during raids in at least six countries. During a Dutch raid, the Uber Files reported, former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick personally issued an order: “Please hit the kill switch ASAP… Access must be shut down in AMS (Amsterdam).” Also Read - Brace Up For Likely Increase In Auto, Taxi Fares In Delhi | Details Inside

The consortium also reported that Kalanick saw the threat of violence against Uber drivers in France by aggrieved taxi drivers as a way to gain public support.

“Violence guarantee(s) success,” Kalanick texted colleagues.

In a response on Sunday, a spokesperson for Kalanick said the former CEO “never suggested that Uber should take advantage of violence at the expense of driver safety”. A written response from an Uber spokesperson, meanwhile, acknowledged “mistakes” had been made in the past.

But she stressed that CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, hired in 2017, had been “tasked with transforming every aspect of how Uber operates.”

“When we say Uber is a different company today, we mean it literally: 90% of current Uber employees joined after Dara became CEO,” her written statement continued.

The Uber Files also claim the company cut its tax bill by millions of dollars by sending profits through Bermuda and other tax havens.

It then “sought to deflect attention from its tax liabilities by helping authorities collect taxes from its drivers.”

Delhi rape case And Uber’s blame game

The internal communication of the Uber top brass also reveals the panic inside the company’s headquarters in San Francisco after a woman passenger was raped in an Uber cab by its driver in New Delhi on December 5, 2014.

According to a report by Indian Express, which partnered with ICIJ for this investigation, there were two distinct threads that emerge from the available Uber communications relating to the New Delhi rape case. One–the company immediately took the line that it was the “flawed’’ Indian system of Background Checks (BGCs) of drivers that led to the accused, Shiv Kumar Yadav, committing a second sexual harassment offence.

Second–the unmistakable effort to pitch the blame on Indian authorities. The internal communications showed that Mark McGann, then Uber’s Head of Public Policy for Europe and the Middle East, wrote on December 8: “We’re in crisis talks right now and the media is blazing…The Indian driver was indeed licensed, and the weakness/flaw appears to be in the local licensing scheme.’’

MacGann again sent an email to his team: “We are in the process of platinum-plating our background checks in other regions, given the issue in India (where the official State system is at fault, not Uber).”

The rape incident resulted in a “worst-case scenario” for Uber in the Capital. The Delhi government banned its services, and it took seven months and an intervention from the Delhi High Court for Uber cabs to be back on the roads.

Uber Capitalised on Violence Against Drivers

“Violence guarantees (s) success,” Kalanick messaged other company leaders as he pushed for a counter-protest amid sometimes heated demonstrations in Paris in 2016 against Uber’s arrival in the market.

Uber’s rapid expansion leaned on subsidized drivers and discounted fares that undercut the taxi industry, and “often without seeking licenses to operate as a taxi and livery service,” reported The Washington Post, one of the media outlets involved in the probe.

Drivers across Europe had faced violent retaliation as taxi drivers felt their livelihoods threatened. The investigation found that “in some instances, when drivers were attacked, Uber executives pivoted quickly to capitalize” to seek public and regulatory support, the Post said.

According to the Guardian, Uber has adopted similar tactics in European countries including Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain and Italy, mobilizing drivers and encouraging them to complain to the police when they were victims of violence, in order to use media coverage to obtain concessions from the authorities.

Blame Game At Uber

A spokesperson for Kalanick strongly denied the findings as a “false agenda,” saying he “never suggested that Uber should take advantage of violence at the expense of driver safety.”

Uber, however, placed the blame Sunday on previously publicized “mistakes” made by leadership under Kalanick.

“We’ve moved from an era of confrontation to one of collaboration, demonstrating a willingness to come to the table and find common ground with former opponents, including labor unions and taxi companies,” it said, noting that his replacement, Dara Khosrowshahi, “was tasked with transforming every aspect of how Uber operates.”

Kill switch

The investigation also found that Uber worked to evade regulatory probes by leveraging a technological edge, the Post wrote.

It described an instance when Kalanick implemented a “kill switch” to remotely cut off access of devices in an Amsterdam office to Uber’s internal systems during a raid by authorities.

“Please hit the kill switch ASAP,” he wrote in an email to an employee. “Access must be shut down in AMS (Amsterdam).”

Kalanick spokesperson Devon Spurgeon said the former chief executive “never authorized any actions or programs that would obstruct justice in any country.”

Kalanick “did not create, direct or oversee these systems set up by legal and compliance departments and has never been charged in any jurisdiction for obstruction of justice or any related offense,” she said.

Uber Took System For A Ride

The investigation charged that Uber’s actions defied laws and that executives were aware, citing one joking that they had become “pirates.”

The reports say the files reveal Uber also lobbied governments to aid its expansion, finding in particular an ally in France’s Emmanuel Macron, who was economy minister from 2014 to 2016 and is now the country’s president.

The company believed Macron would encourage regulators “to be ‘less conservative’ in their interpretation of rules limiting the company’s operations,” the Post said.

Macron was an open supporter of Uber and the idea of turning France into a “start-up nation” in general, but the leaked documents suggest that the minister’s support even sometimes clashed with the leftist government’s policies.

The revelations sparked indignation among leftist politicians, who denounced the Uber-Macron links as against “all our rules, all our social rights and against workers’ rights,” and condemned the “pillage of the country.”