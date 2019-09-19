New Delhi: The US Navy has confirmed the authenticity of recent UFO (Unidentified Flying Objects) sightings, stated a report. Notably, the UFO footage was leaked two years ago.

Having acknowledged the videos of the ‘Aerial Phenomena’, the US Navy added that they must have videos must have been made public, stated research firm The Black Vault.

Watch the footage of the first official Unidentified Aerial Phenomena below:

While the US Navy has confirmed three footages, they still considered the sightings to be an unidentified phenomenon. Speaking to The Black Vault, the US Navy noted that it has “not publicly released characterizations or descriptions, nor released any hypothesis or conclusions, in regard to the objects contained in the referenced videos.”