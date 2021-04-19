New Delhi: Britain on Monday imposed its strictest travel curbs on India after a massive surge in COVID-19 cases here, reports news agency AFP. The restrictions came hours after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called off a trip to New Delhi citing the coronavirus situation in the country. UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said India was being added to Britain’s “red list” of countries, banning all arrivals from India except for UK or Irish nationals, who must pay to stay in a government-approved quarantine hotel for 10 days on their return. Also Read - Hong Kong Suspends Flights Connecting India From Tuesday to May 3 Amid COVID-19 Surge

Johnson, who admitted it was "frustrating" but "only sensible" to call off the visit, will instead speak to Prime Minister Narendra Modi later this month to launch their plans for the future UK-India partnership, with their physical meeting expected later in the year. "Narendra Modi and I have basically come to the conclusion that, very sadly, I won't be able to go ahead with the trip," Johnson told reporters, during a visit to Gloucestershire soon after the Downing Street announcement.

"I do think it's only sensible to postpone, given what's happened in India, the shape of the pandemic there. Countries around the world including our own have been through this I think everybody's got a massive amount of sympathy with India, what they're going through," he said.

Asked if India would be added to the “red list” of countries, which imposes an effective travel ban and compulsory 10-day hotel quarantine for any returning UK residents, Johnson said that was “very much a matter for the independent UK Health Security Agency they will have to take that decision”.

Last week, Public Health England (PHE) said that 77 cases of the so-called “double mutant” Indian variant have been detected in the UK since last month and that it has now been classed as a Variant Under Investigation (VUI) in the country.

Pressure had been mounting on Johnson to call off the visit to India amid growing concerns over the new variant, which is believed to be behind the current spike in infections in India.

In the light of the current coronavirus situation, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not be able to travel to India next week, Downing Street earlier said in a joint statement on behalf of the British and Indian governments.

“Instead, Prime Ministers Modi and Johnson will speak later this month to agree and launch their ambitious plans for the future partnership between the UK and India. They will remain in regular contact beyond this, and look forward to meeting in person later this year,” the statement said.

