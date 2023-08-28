Top Recommended Stories

UK Air Traffic Control Hit by Complete Network Failure; Airspace Shut, Planes Grounded

NATS, the national air traffic controllers, said, “We are currently experiencing a technical issue.”

Updated: August 28, 2023 5:44 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Airspace shut, planes grounded flying to and from UK amid ‘network failure’

United Kingdom: Air traffic controllers across the UK experienced a technical fault on Monday -with one airline reporting “network-wide failure”. Passengers on airlines outside of the UK have been told that air traffic control network is down and their flight will be delayed.

Loganair warned customers on X that flights may be subject to delays due to the outage. The Glasgow-based airline said: “There has been a network-wide failure of UK air traffic control computer systems this morning.


“Although we are hopeful of being able to operate most intra-Scotland flights on the basis of local coordination and with a minimum of disruption, north-south and international flights may be subject to delays. “If you are flying with us today, please check our website for the latest information about your flight before setting off for the airport.”

