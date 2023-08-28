UK Air Traffic Control Hit by Complete Network Failure; Airspace Shut, Planes Grounded

NATS, the national air traffic controllers, said, “We are currently experiencing a technical issue.”

Airspace shut, planes grounded flying to and from UK amid ‘network failure’

United Kingdom: Air traffic controllers across the UK experienced a technical fault on Monday -with one airline reporting “network-wide failure”. Passengers on airlines outside of the UK have been told that air traffic control network is down and their flight will be delayed.

Loganair warned customers on X that flights may be subject to delays due to the outage. The Glasgow-based airline said: “There has been a network-wide failure of UK air traffic control computer systems this morning.

“Although we are hopeful of being able to operate most intra-Scotland flights on the basis of local coordination and with a minimum of disruption, north-south and international flights may be subject to delays. “If you are flying with us today, please check our website for the latest information about your flight before setting off for the airport.”

Many passengers took to social media and shared their experience:

In a plane- sitting on the ground at Funchal airport. All UK airspace close apparently. It’s gonna’ be a loooooong day. pic.twitter.com/6Rl9cmaxqt — Dom Joly (@domjoly) August 28, 2023

Delays at Heathrow airport. One hour delay so far going to Dublin Technical problems on flight’s in and out of the UK

Could be a long Day and night ? — Nick Eogan (@eogann) August 28, 2023

3,049 flights are due to depart #UK airports today, according to @cirium, equating to over 540,000 seats. A further 3,054 flights are scheduled to arrive into #UK airports, a further 543,000 seats. #flightdelays @ThePCAgency — Paul Charles (@PPaulCharles) August 28, 2023

Waiting at our gate at Manchester Airport, England for a departure slot for our flight home to the USA following failure of UK Air Traffic system. Scheduled 12 PM. First time slot was 5 PM! Just updated to 10-15 minutes from now. #nats #uk #atc #airtrafficcontrol — Stuart Tattum (@stuarttattum) August 28, 2023

