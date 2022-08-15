In a major breakthrough, the United Kingdom’s drug regulator on Monday said that it has approved an updated Moderna vaccine against Covid-19 that targets the Omicron variant as well as the original form of the virus.Also Read - Bharat Biotech Completes Trials for India's First Intranasal Covid Vaccine, Calls It Safe and Immunogenic

The Medicine and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has released a statement and said that it had approved the vaccine for adult booster doses "after it was found to meet the UK regulator's standards of safety, quality and effectiveness".

It was the first such "bivalent" Covid-19 vaccine to be approved by the British regulator.

The data from a clinical trial had shown it prompted a “strong immune response” against the original virus and Omicron and would provide a “sharpened tool in our armoury” as the virus kept evolving, the MHRA’s chief executive June Raine said.

Moderna’s CEO Stephane Bancel said in a statement that the US biotech company was “delighted” by the decision, “the first authorization of an Omicron-containing bivalent vaccine”.

While vaccines have helped lower hospitalisations and deaths from Covid, which first emerged in China in late 2019, the current jabs are mainly aimed at the earlier strains of the disease. The World Health Organization warned in July that the pandemic was “nowhere near over”, due to the spread of Omicron subvariants and to the lifting of control measures.

Half of the Moderna vaccine targets the original 2020 virus and half the Omicron variant, which is officially known as BA.1.

(With AFP Inputs)