London: The UK’s National Health Service (NHS) on Monday began rolling out the Oxford University vaccine developed by AstraZeneca as protection against COVID-19, with an 82-year-old Oxford-born dialysis patient becoming the first to receive the new jab. Also Read - Bharat Biotech's Covaxin Approved For Trials on Children Above 12; Covishield Trials To Be Conducted on Adults

Brian Pinker is among the first to be vaccinated by the Oxford University Hospital’s (OUH) chief nurse, hailed as a major milestone in the phased vaccination programme being undertaken by the NHS as the Oxford jab became the second vaccine approved for rollout after the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. Also Read - How Much Will Serum Institute's Covishield Vaccine Cost? Adar Poonawalla Answers

A retired maintenance manager who has been having dialysis for kidney disease at the hospital for a number of years, Pinker said he was pleased to be getting protection against the virus, giving him peace of mind as he continues to receive treatment. Also Read - Bharat Biotech's Coronavirus Vaccine to be Used as 'Backup', SII's Covishield to be Used For Initial Vaccination Drive: AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria

“I am so pleased to be getting the COVID-19 vaccine today and really proud that it is one that was invented in Oxford. The nurses, doctors and staff today have all been brilliant and I can now really look forward to celebrating my 48th wedding anniversary with my wife Shirley later this year, he said.