New Delhi: Two more UK ministers – Will Quince and Laura Trott – on Wednesday resigned in a fresh blow to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a day after Health Secretary Sajid Javid and finance Minister Rishi Sunak stepped down from their posts, news agency AFP reported.Also Read - UK PM Boris Johnson Names Nadhim Zahawi As New Finance Minister, Steve Barclay New Health Secretary

Will Quince, minister for children and families, said he had “no choice but to tender my resignation” while Laura Trott, a junior transport minister, said she resigned over a loss of “trust” in the Boris Johnson-led government.

“With great sadness and regret, I have this morning tendered my resignation to the Prime Minister after I accepted and repeated assurances on Monday to the media which have now been found to be inaccurate. I wish my successor well – it is the best job in government,” Will Quince tweeted.

With great sadness and regret, I have this morning tendered my resignation to the Prime Minister after I accepted and repeated assurances on Monday to the media which have now been found to be inaccurate. I wish my successor well – it is the best job in government. pic.twitter.com/65EOmHd47p — Will Quince MP 🇬🇧 (@willquince) July 6, 2022

This comes hours after Boris Johnson named his health secretary Nadhim Zahawi as the new finance minister and Steve Barclay as the new health secretary after shock resignations of Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid.