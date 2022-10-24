London: A caller named Jerry called Rishi Sunak, who is the frontrunner for the post of next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, “not British enough” and also compared him to the members of Al Qaeda on the LBC Radio Show. The caller claimed that Sunak does not love Britain and isn’t even British in the eyes of many people. Shockingly, the caller went ahead and compared him to Al Qaeda.Also Read - UK Political Crisis: Rishi Sunak Could Be Next PM, Boris Johnson Pulls Out Of Race

"We are the voters and we support Boris. Boris has the best chance of winning the general election next time. Rishi is not gonna win it. He doesn't love England as Boris does," said the caller who identified himself as Jerry on the LBC radio show.

WATCH: UK Caller Compares Rishi Sunak To Al Qaeda, Gets Schooled By Radio Host

Watch this conversation to know how uncomfortable a Sunak PM-ship is making a particular class of racist Brits. This is a real litmus test for a civilization that has advocated for multiculturalism in the last few decades. They must be assessed regularly.pic.twitter.com/A0asN4UDdj — Ajit Datta (@ajitdatta) October 24, 2022

The caller claimed to be a member of the Conservative Party and also a supporter of Boris Johnson. The show host promptly schooled the caller by explaining to him that Sunak was born in the United Kingdom and completed his education at prestigious educational institutions in the country, while Boris Johnson was born in New York.

According to the caller, Jerry, because Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty’s business is set in India and the US, it showed that he wasn’t British. When asked by the host as to what should Sunak do to prove himself as a British citizen the caller said, “Could you imagine me becoming the prime minister of Pakistan or Saudi Arabia? No. Eighty-five per cent of England are white English people and they want a prime minister who reflects that. I can’t just go to India and be the Prime Minister there can I.”

Following this, the show host shut him down saying, “I think you are fundamentally a racist, and it’s absolutely fascinating that you and other Tory Party members think like this.”

Rishi Sunak Could Be The Next PM

Rishi Sunak is leading the race for the post of Prime Minister as he currently enjoys the support of 142 members of the parliament. He could end up becoming the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom if his opponent Penny Mordaunt fails to win the backing of 100 MPs by today. Penny Mordaunt currently has the support of 29 MPs.