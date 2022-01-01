London: tain, As of January 1, 2022, businesses from European Union sending goods to United Kingdom need to supply full customs declarations, while traders will also have to prove that goods are allowed to enter tariff-free under rules of origin requirements. Also Read - UK Brexit Minister David Frost Quits as New COVID Rules Spark Anger

Europe imposed checks on goods straight away after UK left the EU’s single market at the beginning of 2021. However, Britain staggered and delayed the introduction of a full customs border.

UK’s departure from the EU, world’s largest trading bloc, already impacted British exports to Europe, as under Brexit deal, companies had to fill lengthy documents and pay fees to move goods across Britain’s border. Also Read - United Kingdom MPs Approve 'Historic' Brexit Trade Deal With European Union

According to Reuters, a survey by the British Chambers of Commerce in October found that 45 per cent of companies found it very or relatively difficult to trade goods with the EU, up from 30 per cent in January when the deal came into effect. Also Read - After Agreement With UK, Now EU Chiefs to Sign Brexit Trade Deal Tomorrow | All You Need to Know

On top of that, from July next year, additional veterinary checks will come in for food imports too. Full checks between Northern Ireland and Britain have been delayed to allow talks with the European Union to continue in a bid to improve the system, as per Reuters.

(Inputs from Reuters)