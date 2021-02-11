London: The coronavirus variant, first found in the British region of Kent, is likely to sweep around the world and the battle with the virus is going to go on for at least a decade, reported international news agency Reuters, quoting the head of the UK’s genetic surveillance programme. Also Read - Maharashtra Makes RT-PCR Coronavirus Test Compulsory For Travellers From Kerala

The Kent variant has "swept the country" and "it's going to sweep the world, in all probability," Sharon Peacock, director of the COVID-19 Genomics UK consortium, reportedly told the BBC.

"Once we get on top of [the virus] or it mutates itself out of being virulent – causing disease – then we can stop worrying about it. But I think, looking in the future, we're going to be doing this for years. We're still going to be doing this 10 years down the line, in my view," Peacock said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the United Kingdom introduced a series of enhanced new measures for travellers entering its borders, including fines of up to 10,000 pounds and a 10-year jail term for the most extreme breaches of quarantine rules from a “red list” of countries perceived as being at a high risk of transmitting variants of coronavirus.

In a statement to the House of Commons, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock unveiled the new rules to come into force from next Monday, which also include two additional compulsory PCR tests on arrival during a 10-day hotel quarantine as part of a 1,750 pounds pre-booked package covering accommodation, transport and testing.

(With inputs from agencies)