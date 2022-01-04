London: Britain on Tuesday made another grim record of reporting more than 200,000 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours– the highest daily total since the pandemic began. The United Kingdom government announced on its coronavirus dashboard that it has logged 218,724 infections of Tuesday, as the highly transmissible Omicron strain surges through the country. The number of new cases are up by more than 60,000, to total recorded yesterday, reported BBC. Notably, it is less than two weeks since the daily recorded total passed 100,000 for the first time.Also Read - UK: Omicron 'Plainly Milder', No New Measures Needed, Says PM Boris Johnson

The government also informed that the total number of cases over the past week is up 50.9 per cent on the total for the previous week. The country also lodged 48 deaths have been recorded in past 24 hours. Also Read - Omicron Scare: UK PM Johnson Uses Christmas Message To Push COVID-19 Boosters

To address the steep rise in case, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to hold a press conference on the pandemic at 5pm (GMT) this afternoon, reported Metro News. Also Read - Omicron: Germany Announces Fourth Booster Dose, Britain May Follow

In UK, compared to last week, hospitalisations are up by 51 per cent, with 1,924 new patients admitted to hospital across the past 24 hours. This adds extra pressure to the National Health Service already struggling with staff shortages. While cases are rising far more rapidly, admissions of Covid patients to hospital are still on the rise, with a number of hospitals declaring ‘critical incidents’.

The alarming figures came a day after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday suggested that here would be no tightening of measures soon to slow the spread of coronavirus infection in United Kingdom, as the new variant Omicron is “plainly milder” than earlier strains of COVID-19.

Johnson warned country’s health system will remain under “considerable” pressure for the next couple of weeks, but Omicron was “plainly milder” than previous variants, and the country was in a stronger position than it was earlier in the pandemic, reported Reuters

Johnson’s government removed almost all coronavirus restrictions in July, but last month reversed course and triggered its “Plan B” for England — ordering face coverings be worn in indoor public places, requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test to enter nightclubs and asking people to work from home if they can.

Johnson on Monday urged people to adhere to those rules and get a booster vaccination shot, as the government seeks to shore up staffing shortages.

“So do all the things that I’ve said, make sure we follow a Plan B, get boosted but also help the NHS with their staffing requirements, and we’re looking at what we can do to move people into those areas that are particularly badly affected,” he said.