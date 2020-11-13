Rishi Sunak, UK’s Indian-origin Finance Minister, marked the festival of Diwali by decorating his No. 11 Downing Street home in London with diyas and rangoli. Sunak’s message this Diwali was for British Hindus to follow the lockdown rules and refrain from the usual tradition of getting together with friends and family. “I know how difficult it is not to be able to see each other,” Sanak said. Also Read - Deepotsav: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Thanks PM Narendra Modi For Fulfilling Ayodhya's Dream

"Just a couple more weeks and we are going to get through this and it's going to be so much better on the other side. We will have lots of happy times afterwards. But, to keep everyone safe right now, just follow the rules," he said, according to Asiaville.

Watch Video:

See this beautiful video. The UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak himself lighting and placing the Diyas at 10 Downing Street to celebrate the arrival of Deepavali, in the background of crackers bursting. Congrats Rishi for honouring our age old trading in a far off land. pic.twitter.com/5gaiZF2TXz — S Gurumurthy (@sgurumurthy) November 13, 2020

The celebratory gesture of the 40-year-old UK Chancellor who is married to Akshata Murthy – the daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy — marks a first for Downing Street.

“Faith is important to me, I’m a practising Hindu, I pray with my kids, visit the temple when I can – at the moment rather less so because I’m busy,” Sunak told the BBC.

“For us as Hindus, Diwali is special, and it’s going to be difficult this year. But we’ve got Zoom, we’ve got the phone, and most importantly, we’ve got each other. Whether you can see someone or not the bond of family, that bond of love is always going to be there. And it will be there on December 3 as well,” he said, in reference to England’s current strict lockdown.