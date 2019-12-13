New Delhi: ‘Conservatives have been given new powerful mandate, its time to get Brexit done’, said Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson after his party gained a marginal lead over Labour in the UK General Elections 2019.

As per the UK media, the Conservative has bagged 326 of the 650 seats in Parliament. Yesterday, the exit polls had also predicted a massive victory for Johnson-led party. Based on interviews at more than 140 polling stations, the exit poll gave Johnson’s governing Conservatives 368 seats in the 650-member House of Commons and the main opposition Labour 191 seats.

Extending his best wishes to Britain’s PM over his big win, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter said,”Many congratulations to PM Boris Johnson for his return with a thumping majority. I wish him the best and look forward to working together for closer India-UK ties”.

Many congratulations to PM @BorisJohnson for his return with a thumping majority. I wish him the best and look forward to working together for closer India-UK ties. pic.twitter.com/D95Z7XXRml — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 13, 2019

US President Donald Trump also seemed happy with the preliminary results, tweeting: “Looking like a big win for Boris in the UK.”

Notably, Johnson inherited a minority government from his predecessor Theresa May, who lost her majority in a miscalculated decision to call a snap election in 2017 in a bid for a mandate to proceed with Brexit. She stepped down earlier this year after the lower chamber of lawmaking rejected her Brexit withdrawal deal three times.