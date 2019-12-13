London: Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party on Friday won 365 seats in the general elections. The Labour Party, on the other hand, won 203 seats, while the Scottish National Party came third with 48 seats.

The anti-Brexit Liberal Democrats won 11 seats.

A definitive poll released at on Thursday had also predicted Johnson’s win with Conservative Party winning 368 seats and the Labour Party way down at 191 in a predominantly Tory blue versus Labour red contest.

It must be noted that this election also marked the UK’s third General Election in less than five years and the second since the UK voted to leave the EU in the June 2016 referendum.

Johnson, who had taken over from Theresa May earlier this year with a pledge to meet the October 31 Brexit deadline, was constantly frustrated with a lack of majority in the Commons.

During the course of the campaign, he focused relentlessly on the “Get Brexit Done” message, promising to take the UK out of the EU by the new 31 January 2020 deadline if he was handed the mandate from the electorate.

In contrast, his main rival for No 10 Downing Street, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, had promised voters another referendum with a choice between a renegotiated Brexit deal and remaining in the economic bloc.

(With PTI inputs)