London: The UK govt has given its approval to the US request to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to face trial over the publication of secret military files, prompting outrage from his supporters. Assange's supporters have held frequent rallies to protest the planned deportation in what they claim is a defence of media freedom and free speech.

The nod for Assange's extradition to the US was given by British interior minister Priti Patel.

Home Secretary Priti Patel's interior ministry said Assange had 14 days to appeal the decision, which comes after a UK court issued a formal order clearing his removal in April.

WikiLeaks, responding to the move, said the UK govt’s approval of Julian Assange’s extradition is a ‘dark day for press freedom’ and ‘British democracy’.

His wife, Stella, has pleaded for his release from custody after they had two children in secret he was holed up for years in Ecuador’s London embassy.

According to The Guardian, Assange’s legal team is expected to cross-appeal on the grounds of “right to freedom of expression and whether the extradition request was politically motivated”.