New Delhi: The United Kingdom has collaborated with India to strengthen their existing joint scientific research efforts with five new projects worth eight million pounds to tackle anti-microbial resistance (AMR) and lead the global fight against antibiotic-resistant bacteria and genes.

The UK contributed four million pounds from its UK Research and Innovation Fund for International Collaboration, to which India matched its own resources, the British High Commission in India said in a statement.

The funding, announced by Lord Tariq Ahmad of Wimbledon, Minister of State for South Asia and the Commonwealth, comes ahead of a virtual visit to India on July 28.

“The UK has already partnered with India’s Serum Institute to manufacture the vaccine for COVID-19, if clinical trials are successful, with plans to distribute to a billion people across the developing world. But there is more we can do together to tackle urgent global health issues in the world. Our thriving research and innovation partnerships will benefit people in the UK and India, and beyond,” said Lord Tariq Ahmad.

The research primarily aims to develop a better understanding at how the waste generated from antimicrobial manufacturing in the pharmaceutical industry can be inadvertently fuelling AMR. The five projects are planned for September this year.

“The UK is India’s second-biggest research partner, with joint research expected to be worth 400 million pounds by next year. This huge investment enables us to work closely together on global health challenges such as the search for a COVID-19 vaccine,” stated Sir Philip Barton, High Commissioner to India.

The two countries will chair a virtual roundtable with Indian and UK-based stakeholders on cold-chain technologies that are critical for the effective transport of vaccines, ensuring they successfully reach their final destination, the statement read.

Notably, the virtual visit will also be joined by Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, V Muraleedharan, to discuss a number of subjects including multilateral cooperation, followed by a meeting with Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, discussions with regional governments and others on opportunities in wind power and a virtual tour of a UK funded solar plant in Rajasthan.

With ANI inputs