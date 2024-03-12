UK Lawmaker, Suspended By PM Sunak, Joins Right-wing Reform UK Party

The move by Lee Anderson, a former miner who has courted controversy with his outspoken views, comes months before a national election

UK PM Rishi Sunak | Photo: ANI

London: A prominent former deputy chairman of Britain’s governing Conservatives, who was suspended from the party over accusations of Islamophobia, defected to the small right-wing Reform UK party on Monday (March 11) in a setback for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The move by Lee Anderson, a former miner who has courted controversy with his outspoken views, comes months before a national election in which Reform is expected to draw votes away from the Conservatives and, in doing so, threaten Sunak‘s re-election bid.

Anderson’s defection to Reform, which has Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage as its honorary president and backs populist causes such as tougher immigration laws, gives the party its first member of parliament.

It also represents a blow to Sunak, given Anderson was appointed as the Conservatives’ deputy chairman last year to appeal to voters in former Labour Party-voting heartlands known as the “Red Wall” that backed the Conservatives at the last election.

“Reform UK has offered me the chance to speak out in parliament on behalf of millions of people up and down the country who feel that they’re not being listened to,” Anderson told reporters during a press conference.

Last month, the Conservatives suspended Anderson after he refused to apologise for saying London’s first Muslim mayor, Sadiq Khan, was under the control of Islamists. While the Labour Party’s opposition leader, Keir Starmer, is Sunak‘s biggest election challenge, Reform could win over some traditionally Conservative-leaning voters.

Last month, Reform achieved its best result in one-off parliamentary contests known as by-elections, taking 13% of the vote in a constituency in central England, once considered a safe Conservative seat.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.