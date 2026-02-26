Home

News

Big travel alert for Indians, THIS country enforces mandatory eVisa system, ends physical visa stickers; heres what changes now

Big travel alert for Indians, THIS country enforces mandatory eVisa system, ends physical visa stickers; here’s what changes now

The UK has introduced mandatory eVisas for Indian travellers, replacing physical visa stickers with a fully digital immigration system. Here’s what visitors must know before planning their UK trip.

No More Passport Visa Stamps! UK Introduces Compulsory eVisa for Indian Travellers – Check New Entry Rules Before You Fly

UK: Effective from this week travellers from India are required to obtain an eVisa before visiting United Kingdom as UK has launched the full e-visa programme for the country with effect from 25 February 2026. Under the new rules, eVisas will be mandatory for Indian nationals visiting UK while visitors who don’t require visas will have to acquire Electronic Travel Authorisation (commonly known as ETA) before their travel.

UK drops visa stickers to digital records

UK will start issuing visas digitally to foreign visitors replacing visa stickers with online visas. Indian visitors who need a visa will have to apply online for an eVisa before they travel and visit United Kingdom. They will no longer have to physically submit their passport to get it stamped or attached with a visa label.

UKVI says that applicants will get an eVisa, which is a digital record of their immigration permission. Instead of a visa label in their passport, visa applicants will have their details held securely online. Using a UKVI account, people can view their eVisa and share proof of permission to travel to the UK.

E-Visa for Indians traveling to UK

If you are an Indian national traveling to UK for tourism, business or study or visiting your family, you will have to apply online for an eVisa at least weeks before you travel. Apply online, complete biometric registration at a visa application centre like you normally would but remember you will not be giving up your passport while applying for your visa.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

UK officials have further reminded that the visa will not be issued until you travel. Travelers are required to have confirmed eVisa approval before you travel and board your flight. Carriers will be required to verify that all passengers have the necessary permission to travel to the UK and will not be allowed to travel without proof of permission – an eVisa or an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA).

ETA to be mandatory for most UK travelers

In addition to Indians requiring visa visiting UK having to apply for an eVisa, visitors who do not require visa will now have to obtain Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) before visiting UK. Citizens of approximately 85 countries will be required to obtain permission to travel to the UK before they travel.

ETA or Electronic Travel Authorisation is an online permit that gives you permission to visit UK for a short period of time for tourism or transit purposes. ETA to UK is similar to US ESTA and will cost a few pounds. Indians will need to obtain ETA if they don’t require a UK visa.

Enhanced security at Border

The officials say that eVisa and ETA will offer enhanced security at the border. They will reduce processing times and help detect document fraud. Make sure you set up your UKVI account in advance of you applying for a UK visa. Check your details are correct to avoid any unnecessary delays.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.