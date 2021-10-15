London: UK Conservative MP and lawmaker David Amess was stabbed to death on Friday in a church during an event in his local constituency in Essex, southeast England, news agency AFP reported.Also Read - Ace Cueist Pankaj Advani Leads Elite Field in World Snooker Qualifiers

The 69-year-old leader was brutally stabbed in midday. Sky News and others said Conservative lawmaker David Amess was attacked during a regular meeting with constituents at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, a seaside town east of London. Also Read - Video: UK Man Visits 51 Pubs in 9 Hours, Claims to Have Set New Guinness World Record | Watch

There was no immediate word on his condition. Sky reported that Amess was being treated at the scene and an air ambulance was waiting nearby. Amess’ London office confirmed Friday that police and ambulance had been called, but had no other details. Also Read - Sydney Re-opens For The World; To End Quarantine For Fully Vaccinated Travellers From Nov 1

Amess has been a member of Parliament for Southend West, which includes Leigh-on-Sea, since 1997, but has been a lawmaker since 1983. Politicians from across the political spectrum expressed shock. Labour Party leader Keir Starmer tweeted that it was Horrific and deeply shocking news. Thinking of David, his family, and his staff.

Former Prime Minister David Cameron, a Conservative, took to Twitter,” Very alarming and worrying news reports coming from Leigh-on-Sea. My thoughts and prayers are with Sir David Amess and his family.”

Violence against British politicians is rare, but in June 2016 Labour Party lawmaker Jo Cox was fatally stabbed and shot in her northern England constituency. A far-right extremist was convicted of her murder.

British lawmakers are protected by armed police when they are inside Parliament, but have no such protection in their constituencies. Two other British lawmakers have been attacked this century during their surgeries, regular meetings where constituents can present concerns and complaints.

Labour legislator Stephen Timms was stabbed in the stomach and injured in May 2010 by a female student radicalized by online sermons from an al-Qaida-linked preacher. In 2000, Liberal Democrat lawmaker Nigel Jones and his aide Andrew Pennington were attacked by a man wielding a sword during such a meeting. Pennington was killed and Jones injured in the attack in Cheltenham, England.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested and a knife has been recovered.

(With Inputs from agencies)