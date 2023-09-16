UK Officially Declares Russia’s Wagner As ‘Terrorist Organisation’

The official statement also mentioned that the Wagner group is infamous for looting and "barbarous murders" across Ukraine, the Middle East and Africa.

In this handout photo taken from video released by Prigozhin Press Service on Friday, March 3, 2023, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, addresses Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asking him to withdraw the remaining Ukrainian forces from Bakhmut to save their lives, at an unspecified location in Ukraine. Prigozhin's criticism of the top military brass is in stark contrast with more than two decades of rigidly controlled rule by President Vladimir Putin without any sign of infighting among his top lieutenants. (Prigozhin Press Service via AP, File)

London: The United Kingdom has officially proscribed the Russian mercenary Wagner Group as a terrorist organization on Friday. The move comes after order was laid in parliament and backed on September 6 by lawmakers, which will make it illegal to be a member or to support it. “This order comes into force with immediate effect and will make belonging to the Wagner Group or actively supporting the group in the UK a criminal offence, with a potential jail sentence of 14 years which can be handed down alongside or in place of a fine,” the UK government said Friday in a press release.

Trending Now

The release added that the Wagner group has now been added to the list of proscribed organisations in the UK, alongside 78 organisations. The official statement also mentioned that the Wagner group is infamous for looting and “barbarous murders” across Ukraine, the Middle East and Africa.

Notably, Wagner Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was confirmed dead by Russian investigators on August 27. He was among the 10 people killed when their plane crashed on August 2. The crash between Moscow and St. Petersburg happened two months after Prigozhin led his fighters in a brief mutiny against Russia’s military leadership.

Prigozhin, whose fighters secured “rare victories” for the Kremlin on the battlefield, had railed against the country’s military brass over their handling of the Ukraine war, according to CNN. Prigozhin was a former close aide of Russian President Vladimir Putin until he initiated a rebellion in June 2023. Prigozhin controlled a network of companies including the Wagner private military group.

On June 23, 2023, the Wagner Group led by him launched a mutiny against the Russian military leadership. Negotiations led to the rebellion being called off. The pact that put an end to the uprising in Russia 2 months back was mediated by Putin’s close ally, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES