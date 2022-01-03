London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday suggested that here would be no tightening of measures soon to slow the spread of coronavirus infection in United Kingdom, as the new variant Omicron is “plainly milder” than earlier strains of COVID-19.Also Read - Omicron: Germany Announces Fourth Booster Dose, Britain May Follow

Johnson warned country's health system will remain under "considerable" pressure for the next couple of weeks, but Omicron was "plainly milder" than previous variants, and the country was in a stronger position than it was earlier in the pandemic, reported Reuters.

The highly transmissible omicron variant has sent Britain's daily new caseload soaring over Christmas and the New Year, with 157,758 infections reported for England and Scotland on Monday and and 42 deaths in England. Figures for Wales and Northern Ireland were not released.

“I think we’ve got to recognize that the pressure on our NHS, on our hospitals, is going to be considerable in the course the next couple of weeks, and maybe more,” Johnson said during a visit to a vaccination center in Aylesbury, 85 kilometers (53 miles) northwest of London, according to Associated Press.

He appeared to rule out any tightening of measures in coming days and said, “I think the way forward for the country as a whole is to continue with the path that we’re on. We’ll will keep everything under review.”

“The mixture of things that we’re doing at the moment is, I think, the right one,” the British PM said, according to Associated Press

He also said Britain had a “very, very high level” of vaccination and it was continuing to build up its defences with the booster programme, Reuters reported.

“The majority of people who are in ICU (intensive care) have not been vaccinated and the vast majority – about 90 per cent – have not been boosted,” he said during a visit to a vaccination centre in Buckinghamshire, south east England.

Johnson was speaking after The Sunday Times newspaper reported that a group of hospitals in the eastern county of Lincolnshire had declared a “critical incident” due to “extreme and unprecedented” staff shortages.

Johnson’s government removed almost all coronavirus restrictions in July, but last month reversed course and triggered its “Plan B” for England — ordering face coverings be worn in indoor public places, requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test to enter nightclubs and asking people to work from home if they can.

Johnson on Monday urged people to adhere to those rules and get a booster vaccination shot, as the government seeks to shore up staffing shortages.

“So do all the things that I’ve said, make sure we follow a Plan B, get boosted but also help the NHS with their staffing requirements, and we’re looking at what we can do to move people into those areas that are particularly badly affected,” he said.

(With inputs from Reuters and Associated Press)