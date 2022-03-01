London: The United Kingdom government is open to evicting Russia as one of the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) following the invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said Tuesday, according to the news agency Agence France-Presse (AFP). Britain is one of the five permanent members of the UNSC alongside Russia, the United States, China, and France.Also Read - PM Modi To Hold Another High-Level Meeting on Ukraine Russia Crisis Today

“I think it’s something we want to discuss with the UN obviously,” the spokesman told AFP on condition of anonymity. Also Read - Russian Missile Hits Central Square of Ukrain's Kharkiv, President Zelensky Terms It 'Undisguised Terror'

“There are the mechanisms in place for that which are well established,” he said, adding that Johnson had yet to stake out a position himself on the question. Also Read - Love In The Times Of War: Ukrainian Woman Ties Knot In Hyderabad

“What is right to say is that we want to see Russia isolated diplomatically, and we will consider all options to achieve that,” he added.

Earlier in the day, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that Vladimir Putin ‘is prepared to use barbaric and indiscriminate tactics against innocent civilians’ in Ukraine, reported news agency Reuters. However, the British PM stressed he was convinced the Russian president ‘will fail’.