Home

News

UK Plans Major Hike In Student Visa Fees From August; Here’s What It Means For Indians

UK Plans Major Hike In Student Visa Fees From August; Here’s What It Means For Indians

With more than 120,000 Indian students studying in the UK in 2021-2022, they make up among the largest international student communities in the country and will see one of the greatest impact.

Changes have also been made to the cost for a visit visa for less than six months, which is rising by 15 pounds to 115 pounds. (Image: IANS)

London: In a major setback for the Indian students who are planning to go to the United JKingdom to study, the UK government is set to increase the fee for applying for a student visa from outside the country by 127 pounds, starting next month. The new fee will be 490 pounds, which is the same as the fee charged for in-country applications. This change is expected to impact many Indian students, who make up a significant portion of the international student body in the UK, asper a report in the news agency IANS.

Trending Now

Cost For Visit Visa For Less Than Six Months Changed

Changes have also been made to the cost for a visit visa for less than six months, which is rising by 15 pounds to 115 pounds. Subject to Parliamentary approval, the immigration and nationality fees will increase from October 4, the Home Office announced.

You may like to read

Student Visa Fees: Impact On Indians

With more than 120,000 Indian students studying in the UK in 2021-2022, Indian students make up among the largest international student communities in the country, according to data from the Higher Education Statistics Agency. The government said that changes to immigration and nationality fees have been done to pay for vital services and allow more funding to be prioritised for public sector pay rises.

Also increased were the fees for indefinite leave to enter and indefinite leave to remain; convention travel document and stateless person’s travel document; health and care visa; fees in relation to certificates of sponsorship and confirmation of acceptance for studies; the in and out of country fee for the super-priority service and the out of country fee for the priority service.

What’s Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS)

The IHS was first introduced in 2015 at 200 pounds per application. It doubled to 400 pounds in 2018 and rose to 624 pounds in 2020. In July, the government announced a 15 per cent increase in the cost of most work and visit visas, and an increase of at least 20 per cent in the cost of priority visas, study visas and certificates of sponsorship.

The changes do not include the planned increase to the Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS), which are scheduled to be introduced later in the Autumn.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservative Government Under Pressure

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservative government has been under intense pressure over the public sector pay, which has resulted in a series of strikes over the past year hitting schools and hospitals.

“Income from fees charged plays a vital role in the Home Office’s ability to run a sustainable immigration and nationality system,” a Home Office statement read.

“Careful consideration is given when setting fees to help reduce the funding contribution from British taxpayers, whilst continuing to provide a service that remains attractive to those wishing to work in the UK and support broader prosperity for all,” the statement added.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES