New Delhi: In a surprising move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday night received a phone call from UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. PM Modi congratulated his British counterpart on his re-election. Both the leaders on the phone discussed ways to working closely on issues such as trade, security and defence and climate change.

The development comes as Johnson won a massive majority for his Conservative Party in last week’s election.

“The Prime Minister (Johnson) spoke to Prime Minister Modi of India, who congratulated him on the result of the General Election,” a Downing Street spokesperson ‘was quoted as saying by PTI.

“The two leaders resolved to continue working closely together on issues such as trade, security and defence, and to step up our cooperation on climate change ahead of next year’s COP26 climate summit in Glasgow,” the spokesperson further added.

Notably, PM Modi is among the first few world leaders that the UK Prime Minister called after he returned to 10 Downing Street as prime minister with a strong 80-seat majority last Friday.

Apart from PM Modi, US President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were the world leaders had talked to the UK Pm over phone.

“I know Prime Minister Modi is building a new India. And, we in the UK government will support him fully in his endeavour,” he said during a visit to the famous Swaminarayan Mandir in Neasden, north-west London, days before the election last Thursday.

The development comes as the election manifesto of the Conservative Party made a categorical reference to India as a dynamic economy.

“We will forge stronger links with the Commonwealth, which boasts some of the world’s most dynamic economies such as India, with which we already share deep historical and cultural connections,” noted the manifesto.

(With inputs from PTI)