London: Nearly three weeks after being admitted for Coronavirus treatment, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was on Sunday discharged from hospital. "The PM has been discharged from hospital to continue his recovery, at Chequers," a statement by Downing Street read.

"On the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work. He wishes to thank everybody at St Thomas' for the brilliant care he has received."

"All of his thoughts are with those affected by this illness," the statement added.

Johnson, 55, was taken to St Thomas’ hospital, in London, on Sunday – 10 days after testing positive for the virus. He spent three nights in intensive care before returning to a ward on Thursday.