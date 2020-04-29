New Delhi: The United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds on Wednesday announced the birth of their newborn baby boy. The child was born in London’s NHS hospital and both, the mother and baby, are “doing very well”, a spokesperson told reporters. Also Read - UK at Moment of Maximum Risk From Coronavirus Pandemic, Says Boris Johnson

It is learnt that Johnson, who has just recovered from coronavirus, was present throughout the birth in a London hospital. Also Read - Boris Johnson to be Back to Work at Downing Street From Monday

“The Prime Minister and Ms Symonds are thrilled to announce the birth of a healthy baby boy at a London hospital earlier this morning. The PM and Symonds would like to thank the fantastic NHS maternity team,” the spokeswoman said. Also Read - Coronavirus: After Defeating COVID-19, Boris Johnson Likely to Resume Work From Monday

Johnson, 55, and Symonds, 32, had announced in March that they were expecting a baby in “early summer”, and that they got engaged at the end of last year.

Notably, after a long battle with COVID-19 which saw him spend three nights in intensive care, Johnson joined office on Monday. His partner Symonds had also suffered symptoms of the viral infection.

The baby is Symonds’ first child, while Johnson is known to have fathered five.

Johnson’s Conservative colleagues have congratulated the couple on social media. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said, “So thrilled for Boris and Carrie. Wonderful to have a moment of unalloyed joy!”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer also offered his congratulations on the “wonderful news”.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted, “Some good news – sending congratulations to Carrie and the PM. And wishing health and happiness to the wee one.

Arlene Foster, the First Minister of Northern Ireland, congratulated the couple, adding: “More sleepless nights ahead!”

There was speculation that Johnson would take part in his first Prime Minister’s Questions later on Wednesday. However, his place will be taken by Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who has been deputising for Prime Minister throughout his treatment.