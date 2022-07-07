London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson fired senior cabinet colleague Michael Gove on Wednesday, as he battled to remain in office while brushing off calls for his resignation. Gove’s firing comes after he called for Johnson to leave, adding to the pressure on the PM after two top ministers and a slew of junior officials said they could no longer serve under his scandal-plagued leadership.Also Read - Britain's Boris Johnson Battles to Stay as PM Amid Revolt

Johnson rejected demands that he step down during a stormy session of the House of Commons amid a furor over his handling of sexual misconduct allegations against a senior official.

Later in the day, a delegation of some of his most trusted allies in the Cabinet, including Gove, paid a visit to the prime minister at 10 Downing Street to urge him to go, but he remained unmoved, Britain's Press Association reported.