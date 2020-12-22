New Delhi: With the new strain of novel coronavirus rapidly-spreading in the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s India trip in January might not take place after all, said Dr Chaand Nagpaul, the Chair of the Council of the British Medical Association on Tuesday. The foreign leader is scheduled to travel to India in January 2021 as the chief guest at the Republic Day parade in Delhi and for strengthening a key strategic relationship which supports jobs and investment across the UK. Also Read - Protesting Farmers Urge British MPs to Stop UK PM’s Visit to India Till Their Demands Are Met

According to a NDTV report, the senior British doctor said that while it was still too early for the country's government to decide on PM Johnson's visit, the trip "may not be possible, particularly if this level of infection and spread continues".