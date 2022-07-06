New Delhi: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson named his health secretary Nadhim Zahawi as the new finance minister and Steve Barclay as the new health secretary after shock resignations of Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid. In a major setback to the Johnson government, Rishi Sunak on Tuesday resigned as the chancellor of the exchequer and Sajid Javid as the health minister.Also Read - Major Setback to Boris Johnson Govt In UK as Finance Minister Rishi Sunak, Health Secretary Sajid Javid Resign Amid Series of Scandals

The Rt Hon Steve Barclay MP @SteveBarclay has been appointed Secretary of State for Health and Social Care @DHSCgovuk pic.twitter.com/yUh7axOBtE — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) July 5, 2022

The Rt Hon Nadhim Zahawi MP @NadhimZahawi has been appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer @HMTreasury pic.twitter.com/0PSifvQ7LB — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) July 5, 2022

In his resignation letter, Sunak said he was “sad to be leaving the government”, but has come to the conclusion that he “cannot continue like this”. “The public rightly expect the government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously. I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning,” Rishi Sunak said.

Javid said he had lost confidence in Boris Johnson’s ability to govern following multiple scandals, saying he could “no longer continue in good conscience”. The minister said that many lawmakers and the public had lost confidence in Johnson’s ability to govern in the national interest.

In his resignation letter, which he posted to Twitter, Javid told Johnson that “the values you represent reflect on your colleagues,” and in light of recent scandals, the public had concluded that their party was neither “competent” nor “acting in the national interest.”

The exit of the top minister comes amid the row involving the former Conservative party whip Chris Pincher, who was accused of sexual misconduct.

Last week, Pincher quit as deputy chief whip after claims that he groped two men but Johnson knew about allegations against him as far back as 2019. Boris acknowledged he should have sacked Pincher when he was found to have behaved inappropriately when he was a Foreign Office minister in 2019.