New Delhi: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday self-isolated after a meeting with a Member of Parliament who later tested positive for COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter he informed that he had been notified by the National Health Service (NHS) Test and Trace that he came in contact of someone who has tested positive and that he must self-isolate. And, under the NHS Test and Trace rules, his self-isolation should run for 10 days and end on November 26.

He tweeted, "Today I was notified by NHS Test and Trace that I must self-isolate as I have been in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. I have no symptoms, but am following the rules and will be working from No10 as I continue to lead the government's pandemic response."

The prime minister’s spokesperson said that PM Johnson will be following the rules and is self-isolating. However, he will carry on working from Downing Street, including on leading the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, the spokesperson said.

“The PM is well and does not have any symptoms of COVID-19,” the spokesperson added.

Earlier in April, Johnson had spent three nights in intensive care at St. Thomas’ Hospital in central London after testing positive for COVID-19.

Johnson had a meeting lasting about 35 minutes with some MPs at his office in 10 Downing Street on Thursday morning, including Lee Anderson the MP for Ashfield in the East Midlands region of England.

Anderson later developed symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19 and posted on his Facebook page to say he was self-isolating.

“On Friday, I lost my sense of taste at the same time my wife had a bad headache. I had no cough, no fever and felt well. We both had a test on Saturday and the result came in Sunday morning,” said the Conservative Party MP.

My wife and I both tested positive. I feel absolutely fine and my biggest concern is my wife who is in the shielded group. But we are both feeling good, he said.