London: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is scheduled to visit India at the end of April in what will be his first major international trip after Britain's exit from the European Union in February 2020, his office said. The visit comes as part of efforts to boost UK opportunities in the region.

Boris Johnson was scheduled to visit India in January and be the chief guest at the Republic Day. However, he had to cancel his visit as the UK was experiencing a massive spike in COVID-19 cases due to a new coronavirus variant and the country had to go under another lockdown to contain the fresh wave of infections.

Boris Johnson's office said he had hoped to rearrange the India visit before Britain hosted the meeting of leader from the Group of Seven rich nations in June, which will be attended by PM Narendra Modi as a visitor.

Boris Johnson’s government said it would “tilt” its focus towards the Indo-Pacific region as part of its Integrated Review of government policy for the coming years, saying the area increasingly represented the geopolitical centre of the world.