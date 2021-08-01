London: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie are expecting their second child in December. Carrie Johnson announced the pregnancy on social media on Saturday saying that she felt blessed but a bit nervous.Also Read - US President Joe Biden Gifts Custom-made Bicycle to UK PM Boris Johnson at G7 Summit

"I feel incredibly blessed to be pregnant again but I've also felt like a bag of nerves," Carrie Johnson wrote in a heartfelt Instagram.

She also mentioned that the baby is due by this Christmas and that she had a miscarriage earlier in the year.

“At the beginning of the year, I had a miscarriage which left me heartbroken,” she said.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson said, “Fertility issues can be really hard for many people, particularly when on platforms like Instagram it can look like everything is only ever going well.”

“I found it a real comfort to hear from people who had also experienced loss so I hope that in some small way sharing this might help others too,” CNN reported.

The British prime minister married his third wife in a secret ceremony this year in May.