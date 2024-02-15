By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
UK PM Rishi Sunak Wishes ‘His Love’ Akshata Murthy On Valentine’s Day, Unseen Photo Wins Heart
On Valentine's Day, the Prime Minister of United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak has shared a romantic photo with 'his love', wife Akshata Murthy. The unseen photograph has been winning hearts..
New Delhi: February 14 is celebrated as Valentine’s Day across the world; on this day, everyone expresses their fondness and love for their loved ones. On Valentine’s Day this year, a photo of a ‘power couple’ has been going viral; the Prime Minister of United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak has shared an unseen photograph with ‘his love’, wife Akshata Murthy on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. This unseen photo and the caption written by the UK PM, has been winning hearts on social media. Check out the photograph, caption and reactions of the netizens…
Rishi Sunak Shares Romantic Photo With ‘Love’ Akshata Murthy
As mentioned earlier, the United Kingdom PM, Rishi Sunak has shared a romantic photograph with ‘his love’ on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. In the photograph, Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murthy are inside their official bungalow, 10 Downing Street and are seen walking towards the camera. The couple is holding hands and seem to be in a conversation.
Rishi Sunak Wins Hearts With Caption On Photo With Wife
The photograph shared by the UK Prime Minister has been getting a lot of likes on social media. Along with the photograph, the caption with it has also garnered a lot of attention of the netizens.