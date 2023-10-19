Home

News

Rishi Sunak Meets Israel President, Agrees On Urgent Humanitarian Support To Palestinians In Gaza

Rishi Sunak Meets Israel President, Agrees On Urgent Humanitarian Support To Palestinians In Gaza

Amid the raging Israel-Hamas War, Prime Minister of United Kingdom Rishi Sunak meets Israel President Isaac Herzog and the two leaders agree on urgent humanitarian support to Palestinians in Gaza.

UK PM Meets Israel President

New Delhi: The Israel-Palestine Conflict has turned into a full-fledged Israel-Hamas War and nearly two weeks later, the attacks from both sides continue. It has almost been two weeks and the war continues with full-fledged attacks from both sides, killing more than 3000 people in both the places and injuring more than 10,000. Thousands of families have been broken, children are ‘missing’, women and kids have been held hostage and the injured are not being given proper treatment due to loss of resources. Amid the raging war, the Prime Minister of United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak is visiting Israel to show the nation’s support towards them. The UK PM has met with the Israel President, Isaac Herzog and the two leaders have discussed various aspects of this deadly war..

Trending Now

Israel President Isaac Herzog Shares Heartfelt Post After Meeting UK PM

After meeting UK PM Rishi Sunak, the President of Israel shares a heartfelt post on the social media platform ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter). The leader says, “During such difficult days, we see clearly who are the true friends of the State of Israel. Thank you Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak for coming to Israel and for your support and firm stand by the Israeli people. It is time to express a clear moral voice – this is a battle for the values of all humanity. The world needs to understand that if we do not prevent Hamas and other terrorist organizations from carrying out murderous and criminal attacks – they will not stop with Israel.”

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES