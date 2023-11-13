UK PM Rishi Sunak Sacks Indian-Origin Home Secretary Suella Braverman; Here’s The Reason

London: In a major development, UK PM Rishi Sunak has sacked Indian-Origin Home Secretary Suella Braverman for her controversial remarks on the ongoing Israel-Palestine war.

