Top Recommended Stories

UK PM Rishi Sunak Sacks Indian-Origin Home Secretary Suella Braverman; Here’s The Reason

In a major development, UK PM Rishi Sunak has sacked Indian-Origin Home Secretary Suella Braverman for her controversial remarks on the ongoing Israel-Palestine war.

Published: November 13, 2023 3:10 PM IST

By Abhijeet Sen

UK PM Rishi Sunak Sacks Indian-Origin Home Secretary Suella Braverman; Here's The Reason

London: In a major development, UK PM Rishi Sunak has sacked Indian-Origin Home Secretary Suella Braverman for her controversial remarks on the ongoing Israel-Palestine war.

Trending Now

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.