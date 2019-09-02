The police in UK has arrested a man on suspicion of making threats to carry out terror offences. The 42-year-old man from Essex has been detained under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

Arrested on August 30 by officers from the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit on suspicion of making threats to kill, after being detained, he was taken to a London police station, where he remains in custody.

According to news.met.police.uk, Westminster Magistrates’ Court also granted a warrant for further detention which would allow the police to detain the man until September 6.

An investigation into the matter is going on with detectives from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command leading it, and officers are searching a residential address in the Saffron Walden area in Essex.