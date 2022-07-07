London: Putting an end to the political crisis in the UK, embattled British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday agreed to resign as the head of the Conservative Party, and called for a vote to nominate a new Tory leader who will become the new premier. As per reports, Boris Johnson will announce his resignation as British Prime Minister later today. He is also likely to quit the post of Conservative Party leader. The move from Boris comes after more than 50 ministers quit the UK government in less than 48 hours, saying Johnson was not fit to be in charge after a series of scandals.Also Read - Sad To Give Up Best Job In The World, Will Support New Leader: Boris Johnson Quits As British PM

However, he will remain in charge at 10 Downing Street until the process of electing a new leader is completed by the time of the Conservative Party conference, scheduled for October. Also Read - The Indian Connection of Rishi Sunak--The Man Who Could Replace Boris Johnson as UK PM

“The Prime Minister will make a statement to the country today,” a Downing Street spokesperson said. Also Read - BREAKING: UK PM Boris Johnson Agrees to Resign, to Make a Statement Today

The move came after days of high drama and a steady stream of resignations from his Cabinet since Tuesday and just minutes after his newly appointed Chancellor to replace former Chancellor Rishi Sunak wrote a public letter calling for him to go now.

The development comes in the wake of the partygate scandal of COVID law-breaking parties in Downing Street, which had resulted in a no-confidence vote last month which Johnson just about survived.

Johnson’s resignation will now trigger a fierce leadership battle within the Conservative Party. The 1922 Committee is responsible for setting the timetable for a Tory leadership contest.

How a new UK Prime Minister will be chosen?