London: Former Britain Finance Minister Rishi Sunak is leading the race for the post of Prime Minister as he currently enjoys the support of 142 members of the parliament. He could end up becoming the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom if his opponent Penny Mordaunt fails to win the backing of 100 MPs by today. Penny Mordaunt currently has the support of 29 MPs.Also Read - Rishi Sunak Confirms His Candidacy For UK PM, Says He Wants To Fix Economy

Boris Johnson Pulls Out Of Race

Former UK PM Boris Johnson pulled out of the race just hours before the deadline to file their nomination. Boris Johnson asserted that he had the backing of 102 MPs but for him “this is simply not the right time” to run, his statement read. Also Read - Rishi Sunak Ranked Among UK's Wealthiest 250 People: Check His Net Worth

Now it’s between Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt

With Johnson backing out, the contest is set between Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt. Highly favoured to win, Rishi Sunak has the public backing of 147 MPs so far- well ahead of the 100 nominations required to qualify. Ex-cabinet minister Penny Mordaunt who was the first to announce herself as an official candidate and said that she is “in it to win it” has only 24 MPs supporting her. Also Read - What's Brewing In UK? Rishi Sunak Leads British PM Race But Momentum Grows Behind Boris Johnson

Rishi Sunak, 42, was runner-up in the leadership contest with Liz Truss who replaced scandal-hit Boris Johnson.

Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak announced his official candidacy yesterday, saying that he aims to fix the economy, unite the party and “deliver for the country”. In a tweet, he said, “I want to fix our economy, unite our Party and deliver for our country,” adding that the choice his party makes now “will decide whether the next generation of British people will have more opportunities than the last.”