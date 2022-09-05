London: As a new prime minister prepares to move into Downing Street on Monday the debate over Boris Johnson’s legacy will linger long after he departs. If, indeed, he really is gone for good. Johnson led Britain out of the European Union and won a landslide election victory before his government collapsed in a heap of ethics scandals.Also Read - LIVE Liz Truss vs Rishi Sunak: New UK Prime Minister to Be Announced Today | UPDATES

During his final appearance in Parliament as prime minister in July, he summed up his three years in office as: “Mission largely accomplished.” Also Read - UK PM Race: Final Countdown Begins for Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss

Many political commentators take a harsher view. Also Read - WATCH: British PM Candidate Rishi Sunak, Wife Akshata Murthy Perform 'Gau Pooja' In London; Video Goes Viral

“His major achievement is Brexit. He fought the 2019 election, saying he was going to get Brexit done. And it has been done except it hasn’t really quite been done because there’s lots of loose ends,” said Steven Fielding, professor of political history at the University of Nottingham.

Johnson’s backing for the “leave” campaign in Britain’s 2016 referendum on EU membership was vital to its victory.

He had a popular appeal that no other campaigner could match. When wrangling in Parliament over the departure terms brought down Prime Minister Theresa May three years later, Johnson succeeded her with a vow to “get Brexit done.”

He led the Conservatives to a huge election victory in 2019 and took Britain out of the EU the following year.

But the long divorce feels far from “done.” Relations with the EU have soured amid unresolved disputes over trade rules for Northern Ireland.

New customs and regulatory barriers are also hindering trade between Britain and the 27 EU nations.

The benefits of Brexit touted by Johnson and other supporters — a chance to rip up onerous EU rules and create a more dynamic economy — have not yet materialised.

Johnson’s promises to redistribute investment and opportunity to neglected regions of Britain also remain unfulfilled.

His successor — either Foreign Secretary Liz Truss or former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak, who are competing in a Conservative Party leadership contest whose outcome will be announced Sept. 5 — inherits a deflating economy and a cost-of-living crisis sparked by such factors as Brexit and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“He leaves office with no levelling up, with those votes now, almost all of them back in the Labour camp, at least as far as surveys are concerned,” said Fielding.

The other defining event of his premiership was COVID-19, which landed Johnson in intensive care in April 2020 and has left more than 180,000 people in Britain dead.

Johnson hesitated before imposing a nationwide lockdown in March 2020; experts later said acting a week earlier would have saved thousands of lives.

Britain went on to have three long lockdowns, a deep economic slump and one of the highest death tolls in Europe.

But the UK’s vaccine programme, led by a task force of scientists and businesspeople, is widely regarded as a major success.

Apart from Brexit, Johnson’s main international cause has been Ukraine. He has been one of the most prominent allies of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Britain has backed up the rhetoric with billions in military and humanitarian aid to help the country resist Russia’s invasion.

The support has made Johnson a popular figure in Ukraine, though critics say any other British leader would have followed the same policy.

Johnson’s domestic policy achievements were few. His administration was chaotic, wracked by factionalism and constantly in crisis mode, as a lifelong record of bending and breaking rules finally caught up with him.

He brazened out public anger at lockdown-breaching parties in Downing Street during the pandemic, for which he was fined by police.

But his appointment to a key job of a politician who had been accused of sexual misconduct proved a scandal too far for Conservative lawmakers, who forced him out.

Critics said it was a long-overdue comeuppance for a politician who debased British politics with his populist disregard for ethics and the truth.

Johnson, 58, has tried to sound philosophical about his exit. When he resigned on July 7,he made clear that he does not want to leave, blaming a “herd” mentality among Conservative colleagues for the “eccentric” decision to oust him.

He remains a member of Parliament, and some Conservatives believe he could try to return as leader if his successor falters.

Fielding said such a comeback would be almost unprecedented in British history.

“I think in his own mind, he thinks he can come back. There are enough people in his own party that probably would like him to come back. And given that Liz Truss, I think is going to be a likely failure as a Prime Minister, then there is a route back forward. Remarkable, though, that might seem,” Fielding said.