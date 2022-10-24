Rishi Sunak Live: As Penny Mordaunt- the only other candidate- is scrambling to persuade Tory MPs for support, Rishi Sunak is set to be UK’s next prime minister. Earlier, Boris Johnson withdrew his candidature from the race late last night. Priti Patel, a loyalist of former British prime minister Boris Johnson, on Monday came out in support of Rishi Sunak to take over at 10 Downing Street as the Conservative Party leader after her former boss withdrew from the leadership contest.Also Read - UK Caller Calls Rishi Sunak 'Not British Enough', Compares Him To Al Qaeda, Gets Schooled

Live Updates

  • 5:01 PM IST

  • 4:56 PM IST

    Labour MP Chris Bryant said that if Sunak becomes prime minister, the British electoral system will look “no more democratic than a banana republic”.

  • 4:52 PM IST

    Rishi Sunak Inching Closer To Top Post, Formal Announcement likely at 6.30 pm.

  • 4:36 PM IST

    UK Prime Minister Race LIVE: Several prominent Conservative MPs visited Rishi Sunak’s campaign headquarters, BBC reported.

  • 4:35 PM IST

  • 4:34 PM IST

    UK Prime Minister Race LIVE: Rishi Sunak poised to become prime minister and the country’s first leader of colour, after Boris Johnson ended his bid to return to power in a move no one saw coming.

  • 4:32 PM IST

    UK Prime Minister Race LIVE: Rishi Sunak- who was defeated by Liz Truss in the leadership contest- has the public endorsement of more than half of Tory MPs