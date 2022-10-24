Rishi Sunak Live: As Penny Mordaunt- the only other candidate- is scrambling to persuade Tory MPs for support, Rishi Sunak is set to be UK’s next prime minister. Earlier, Boris Johnson withdrew his candidature from the race late last night. Priti Patel, a loyalist of former British prime minister Boris Johnson, on Monday came out in support of Rishi Sunak to take over at 10 Downing Street as the Conservative Party leader after her former boss withdrew from the leadership contest.Also Read - UK Caller Calls Rishi Sunak 'Not British Enough', Compares Him To Al Qaeda, Gets Schooled