New Delhi: Theresa May on Friday announced that she would quit as leader of the ruling Conservative Party on June 7, sparking a contest for Britain’s new Prime Minister. Notably, May has been under pressure to resign, after a backlash by her own Conservative MPs against her latest Brexit plan.

Reports claimed that 62-year-old May will stay on in Downing Street as caretaker Prime Minister to oversee the state visit of US President Donald Trump, planned for early June, with a new Tory leader expected to be in place by the end of July.

Talking to reporters outside her 10 Downing Street residence, May turned emotional and said,”Ever since I first stepped through the door behind me as prime minister I have striven to make the United Kingdom a country that works not just for the privileged few but for everyone, and to honour the result of the referendum.”

Holding back her tears, the British Prime Minister expressed regret that she could not pass her Brexit agreement in the Parliament despite repeated efforts and negotiations with the Labour Party. “I have tried three times. I have done my best,” May added.

Furthermore, May reminded media persons that she was UK’s second female premier and said it had been an honour to serve the post. “Our politics may be under strain, but there is so much that is good about this country. I am leaving with no ill will,” she said.

In July 2016, May took office as UK’s Prime Minister after her predecessor and party colleague David Cameron stepped down from the post, following the Brexit referendum, which saw 52 per cent of the electorate voting in favour of the country leaving the EU.

