Home

News

UK Queen Camilla Parker Takes Break From Royal Duties After Husband King Charles’ Cancer Diagnosis: Reports

UK Queen Camilla Parker Takes Break From Royal Duties After Husband King Charles’ Cancer Diagnosis: Reports

Weeks after the cancer diagnosis of King Charles of United Kingdom, reports believe that his wife, Queen Camilla Parker has taken a break from her royal duties.

King Charles And Queen Camilla (AP)

New Delhi: The King of United Kingdom and successor of Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles has been in the news ever since The Buckingham Palace officially revealed in a press release, about the King’s cancer diagnosis. In a latest news update, the Queen of United Kingdom, Queen Camilla Parker has reportedly taken a break from her royal duties following her husband’s cancer diagnosis. According to a report by The Sunday Times, the Queen has no royal duties listed fore more than a week before the Commonwealth Day Celebrations that will take place on March 11, 2024.

Trending Now

Queen Camilla Takes A Break From Royal Duties

As mentioned earlier, Queen Camilla Parker is on a break and there are no duties listed for her, for more than a week and while she is absent, King Charles siblings, Prince Anne and Prince Edward are expected to represent the crown for the upcoming events for this and the coming week – the events include Savoy Chapel, Right Stuff Amateur Boxing Club, Rising Brook Community Church and National Equine Forum among others.

You may like to read

King Charles’ Personal Letter After Cancer Diagnosis

Days after The Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer, the King of United Kingdom released a personal letter, which was his first response – his first statement after the news of his cancer diagnosis was out. The letter had the red seal of the Sandringham House and was also been signed by the King – Charles R. The King thanked everyone around the world, for all the good wishes he has received. The personal letter released by King Charles III read, “I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days. As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such king thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement.” The King of UK has further said that he is glad that his diagnosis has promoted public understanding about the illness.

The letter further read, “It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organisations which support cancer patients and their families across the UK and wider world. My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience.”

King Charles Diagnosed With Cancer, The Buckingham Palace Statement

The news of King Charle III’s cancer was broken by The Buckingham Palace, on the evening on February 5, 2024 (Britain Time). The Buckingham Palace Statement reads “During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer. His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

The letter further reads, “It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organisations which support cancer patients and their families across the UK and wider world. My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.