London: Medical professionals of the United Kingdom have issued an urgent plea to the British government to reimpose Covid restrictions at the earliest. This is because the hospitals of the country are nearly being overwhelmed by a new wave of COVID-19 infections, however the government said now was not the time for a new lockdown. At present, Britain has the eighth biggest death toll globally from COVID-19, with nearly 139,000 fatalities.

According to official figures released Wednesday, another 49,139 people in the UK have tested positive for Covid-19, marking the largest daily rise since lockdown rules ended in the country three months ago. For the eighth consecutive day, more than 40,000 new cases of Covid-19 were reported, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 8,589,737, Xinhua news agency reported. The country also reported a further 179 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK now stands at 139,031. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test. There are currently 7,891 patients in hospital with Covid-19.

Meanwhile, UK Health Minister, Sajid Javid, has also warned that COVID-19 cases could rise to 100,000 a day in the United Kingdom, but stressed that the government will not reintroduce any coronavirus restriction for now. "Cases are rising. They could go yet as high as 1,00,000 a day. This pandemic is not over," Javid said during a televised press briefing from 10 Downing Street, the official residence of the British Prime Minister.

The health secretary said, however, that despite the current rise in positive cases, COVID-19-related deaths, and the increasing pressure on the National Health Service (NHS), no contingency measure will be enacted at this moment.

“We are looking closely at the data, we are not implementing Plan B at this point,” he said. Earlier, the head of the NHS Confederation, Matthew Taylor, urged the government to reintroduce some anti-COVID-19 measures, such as mandatory mask-wearing in crowded places, working from home, and a ban on unnecessary indoor gatherings, as hospitals are on the verge of being overwhelmed ahead of winter.

Javid put emphasis, instead, on the successful rollout of the vaccination campaign that has seen over 45 million people fully vaccinated since December 2020. He also announced that the government has secured deals with pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Merck for two antiviral drugs, to provide treatment for COVID-19 and tackle the surge over winter.

Earlier on Monday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s official spokesperson said that Downing Street was keeping a “very close watch” on the latest statistics, but suggested case rates, hospitalisations and deaths were “still broadly in line with” government modelling as set out a few months ago.

“The vaccination programme will continue to be our first line of defence, along with new treatments, testing and public health advice,” said the spokesperson. More than 86 per cent of people aged 12 and over in the UK have had their first dose of vaccine and around 79 per cent have received both doses, the latest figures showed.

(With Agency inputs)